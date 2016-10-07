Council blocks Linwood homes plan

West Lindsey District Council has blocked a planning application for a small development of new homes in Linwood, just outside Market Rasen.

Applicant Mr J Blakey applied to the council for permission to build four, two to three-bedroom homes on land in Main Road.

But the council threw out the application saying it would be an ‘unsustainable’ development and could lead to road safety issues.

WLDC case officer Fran Bell stated in a report: “The proposal would represent an unsustainable development due to its location within Linwood which has limited facilities and services and where future occupants would be reliant on private car journeys to access sufficient facilities and services for everyday life.”

Ms Bell added: “Traffic waiting to turn right into the site will lack a sufficiently clear onward view to guarantee highway safety.”

The land, which is part of the holding at Corner House Farm, is to the north of the B1202 near the right hand bend (when approaching from the south).

And Ms Bell also raised concerns about archaeology, saying insufficient information has been provided to adequately assess whether or not this would be affected.

Mr Blakey’s application states: “Given that [it] is widely held that sustainable locations are those [from] which it is possible to walk to all necessary services within 30 minutes, or a distance of well in excess of one mile [or] two, it is quite clear that Linwood due to its unique location and transport links can be considered sustainable by nationally recognised measures.”