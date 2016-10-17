COLUMN: We’re celebrating our great teams

Over the past few weeks we have been proud to celebrate some fantastic achievements at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), writes Andrew Morgan.

Last month we held our Annual Public Meeting and Celebrating Success Staff Awards during our Health at Home Event at the Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston.

The event is a wonderful opportunity for colleagues to recognise individual members of staff and teams who have made a real difference to patients over the past year. I would like to congratulate each of our eight deserved winners for being recognised for their support and contribution.

I’d also like to say thank you to the public who for the first time were able to nominate staff for the Chair’s Award for Going Above and Beyond. We had some fantastic entries and it was a privilege to hear how the wonderful work of LCHS staff has made a difference to so many.

The afternoon concluded with the Emily Jane Glen Celebration of Volunteers which honours those who give up their valuable time to support our services across the county. The commitment and dedication they show in adding value to our services does not go unnoticed.

Finally, congratulations go out to seven members of staff who have recently been awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse by the Nursing Institute. The charity recognises individuals who make a commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership. Well done Debbie Boulton, Mandy Harsley, Rosie Royce, Kathy Carruthers, Suzanne Wells, Pippa O’Connor and Val Ronis.

I hope I can continue to share good news of LCHS staff achievements in the coming months.

Andrew Morgan is chief executive of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust