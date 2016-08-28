COLUMN: How to keep your cool in the hot weather

Here at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust our vision is to provide consistently excellent and safe patient-centred care, through highly skilled, committed and compassionate staff working together, writes Dr Suneil Kapadia.

Through this column I want to share good news, updates about the Trust and tips to help you to stay well and out of hospitals.

With the warmer weather here and aboard I’d like to share with you some tips for coping in hot weather for you and the family and for those most at risk of serious harm from the effects of heat including older people, especially those over 75 and babies and young children:

Keep windows open and pull down the blinds or close curtains to block out direct sunlight to avoid your home acting like a greenhouse

Avoid the heat: stay out of the sun and don’t go out between 11am and 3pm (the hottest part of the day) if you’re vulnerable to the effects of heat.

Keep rooms cool by using blinds or reflective material outside the windows. If this isn’t possible, use light-coloured curtains and keep them closed (metallic blinds and dark curtains can make the room hotter).

Splash yourself with cool water.

Drink plenty of fluids, such as water and diluted fruit juice and avoid excess alcohol.

Listen to alerts on the radio, TV and social media about keeping cool.

To avoid going out in the heat, plan ahead and make sure you have enough supplies and medication..

Identify the coolest room in the house so you know where to go to keep cool.

Wear loose, cool clothing, and a hat and sunglasses if you go outdoors.

Use sunscreen with SPF greater than 10 if you go out in the sun.

Check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves.

Dr Suneil Kapadia is the medical director of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust