Close shave for Harry and Christine at Binbrook

Two generations of one family faced the clippers in Binbrook’s Plough Inn to remember someone dear to them.

Harry Wilson (12) and Christine Wright took part in the event to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I did it for my grandmother,” said Harry. “I was a bit worried having my hair shaved off, but it is all for a good cause.”

Harry’s grandmother, Sandra Wilson, died in December.

Joining Harry with a new look is Sandra’s sister-in-law Christine, who set herself a target of £250, but has so far raised £400.