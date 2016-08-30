Change of date for Caistor to Brigg Road closure for resurfacing

Lincolnshire County Council has brought forward the date for the scheduled closure of the A1084, Caistor to Brigg Road, for resurfacing.

Originally planned for September 9 to 12, the stretch of road between Grasby and Clixby will now be closed from September 5 to 9.

The change came after the Rasen Mail went to print, so the original dates are given in this week’s paper.

Three sections of the road, totalling 1173m, will be resurfaced with nearly 700 tonnes of Tarmac.

“We are taking this opportunity to resurface a large section of the road, rather than simply filling individual potholes,” said Highways manager Steve Wiles.

“This will ensure the road remains in good condition for many more years and is a more cost-effective option.

“During the work we will have to close the road, but we will ensure access is maintained for residents who live along this stretch.”

A signed diversion will be in place during the closure.

This will be directing traffic via the A1084 Brigg Road, Bigby Hill, Bigby High Road, the B1434 Howsham Road, Brigg Road, the B1205 Station Road, Moortown Road, A46 Caistor Road, Nettleton Road, Caistor Bypass, Grimsby Road, A1173, A1084, High Street, Brigg Road and vice versa.