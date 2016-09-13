CCTV released of man wanted in connection with theft from Market Rasen shop

CCTV has been released of a man wanted in connection with a theft from Lincolnshire Co-Op in Market Rasen.
Police believe the man shown in the photo can help with an investigation into the theft of meat valued at approximately £30.
The man is described as being around 5 foot 10 inches, with short grey hair, which is receding, and was wearing a black jacket with red lining and light blue jeans.
Five joints of gammon were stolen on Sunday, September 11, valued at £30.
If you recognise yourself or recognise the person in the photo please call PCSO 2127 Neal Evans on 101, quoting incident 238 of the 11 September 16.
