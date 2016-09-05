CCTV released after alcohol theft from Market Rasen Tesco

Police have released an image of a woman they are looking to speak with as part of a theft inquiry from Tesco in Linwood Road, Market Rasen.

Alcohol was taken from the shop without any attempt to pay on Friday August 26 and officers believe the woman may be able to help with investigations.

As shown she had her hair in a bun, was wearing a long floral dress and had a pink shoulder bag.

If this is you pictured, or you recognise the woman, please call police on 101.