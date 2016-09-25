Casualty cut free from two-car smash at Caistor

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash. NNL-140929-110913001

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash. NNL-140929-110913001

0
Have your say

Firefighters had to cut one casualty free from the wreckage of the car they in at the time of a collision at Caistor last night (Saturday).

Firecrews from Caistor, Market Rasen and Louth attended the two-car collision on the B1225 Horncastle Road at Rothwell, Caistor at about 11pm. The casualty was taken to hospital and the road was re-opened by about 1am.

Back to the top of the page