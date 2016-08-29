Call out for talent showcase performers in Rasen

Market Rasen Lions Club is searching for performers to take part in the Market Rasen Talent Showcase.

In conjunction with the towncouncil, the Showcase will be held in the Festival Hall on Saturday, October 1.

Anyone who can sing, play an instrument, dance, read poetry or drama, has a band, choral groups, etc will all be welcome.

Dependant on the number of entrants, each time performance slot should last between four and ten minutes.

“We would like to emphasise this is a showcase, not a talent contest,” said producer Martin Hare.

“We welcome and encourage local school groups to enter too. There is no entry cost but we do require an entry form be filled out and submitted by September 10.”

For more information call Martin on 07787 111968 or email haremp@yahoo.co.uk