Filmmakers in Lincolnshire at work on a feature-length Second World War film are appealing for extras for an upcoming shoot near Boston.

Tin Hat Productions are set to bring their cameras to the Lincolnshire Heritage Aviation Centre, at East Kirkby, this autumn to record scenes for Our Shining Sword.

To realise their vision the production team need young male extras to play Second World War flight crew.

The film is inspired by the missions of Bomber Command and has won celebrity support in the form of TV personalities Stephen Fry and Carol Vorderman.

Tin Hat Productions, which is based in Sleaford, currently have about an hour and 20 minutes of finished film.

This includes sequences shot inside a replica Lancaster bomber that the small production team built for the project. Some of these can now be seen in a new teaser trailer for the film, which was released online last Monday.

The scenes at the Lincolnshire Heritage Aviation Centre will use the centre’s surviving Lancaster Bomber, Just Jane.

In making the appeal for extras, Andy Burn, from Tin Hat Productions, said: “It is a unique opportunity to see behind the scenes on a feature film shoot, which despite the limited budget, has the production quality of a major feature.

“Volunteers also get to spend time at East Kirkby, one of Lincolnshire’s most iconic aviation heritage sites and home of the beautiful Lancaster Bomber ‘Just Jane’.”

The production team are looking for men aged about 18 to 30, preferably with their own period uniform, to play the flight crew extras.

Shooting will take place in the first week in October.

Anyone who is interested can get in touch with Tin Hat Productions via www.ourshiningsword.com –where the teaser trailer is also available to view.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Call for extras ahead of ‘Just Jane’ filming Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...