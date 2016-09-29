Caistor councillors express concerns over ‘rubbish dump’ park

Caistor’s popular skate park is becoming a ‘rubbish dump’ that needs ‘very urgent’ attention, councillors have warned.

Councillors raised their concerns at the authority’s monthly meeting, saying there was a problem with anti-social behaviour - especially litter - at the new skate park area of the town’s sports ground.

Coun Mike Stopper told the meeting: “The skate park is literally becoming a rubbish dump.

“There’s more litter there than any one person could deal with.

“It’s a real issue.

“It’s one that needs very urgent action.”

Town clerk Helen Pitman said: “The skate park was put there by huge demand and it’s just unfortunate we’re having this anti-social behaviour.”

Ms Pitman said she had asked a PCSO if he would go into schools to talk to young people, especially about litter.

She added: “I want to know what action we can actually take.

“It’s got to be dealt with very quickly.”

Alan Somerscales said he had spent a lot of time at the sports ground and that it was not the ‘youngsters’ that were causing the problems.

He said: “Up to 11 or 12 they’re extremely enthusiastic about picking up litter and keeping it clean.”

Coun Somerscales said it was the ‘young adults’ that were to blame for the litter.

And Coun Alan Caine backed up Coun Somerscales.

He said: “The younger ones will litter pick and clean up, in fact one lad asked for a broom.”

Coun Angela Clarke added: “It’s very unfair to the majority of youngsters down there.”

Back in November last year police in Caistor took to social media to issue a warning to offenders who caused damage at the skate park while it was under development.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Caistor NPT said: “This (see picture) is how the site of the Caistor skate park development was found this morning. It seems that despite previous appeals there are some individuals who are still causing damage and being antisocial within Caistor’s parks.

“These parks and their ongoing improvements are provided for the community yet this is how they are treated? The Caistor NPT will be monitoring, and will deal with anyone causing damage or being involved in antisocial behaviour.”