Caistor cash blooms for the British Red Cross

After resoundingly successful spring and summer open garden events, Caistor in Bloom was pleased and proud to present cheques totalling £800 to the British Red Cross.

Community fundraiser Jean Goddard, right, is pictured receiving the money from Caistor in Bloom’s Deb Barker.

“We were delighted by the continued support from such accommodating garden owners, making this such a pleasure to promote with the help of the British Red Cross,” said Ms Barker.

“This wonderful donation to the Red Cross charity is all thanks to the community of Caistor clubbing together to deliver our seventh consecutive Open Gardens.

“Also we would like to say a huge thank you to sponsors CLS Civil Engineering & Demolition, to our many volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year, and the added support from Caistor Town Council.

Next year’s open gardens sre planned for the weekend of June 24 and 25.

The Caistor in Bloom group started in 2009 and since then has won many awards through East Midlands in Bloom and Britain in Bloom and was named Best Market Town in 2009 - 11 and 2013.