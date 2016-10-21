Britons spend eight years of their lives on housework

Brits will spend nearly eight years of their lives doing household chores, a study has found.

Cleaning, ironing, food shop shopping and even walking the dog means the average adult spends just under three hours a day on domestic tasks.

This amounts to 20 hours and 55 minutes a week - the equivalent of 45 days a year or seven years and 10 months of the average adult lifetime.

But despite the staggering amount of time already spent on chores, one in five say they would do more if they weren’t so busy.

And one in four went as far as to say they ‘enjoy’ doing the housework.

Jenny Questier from cleaning experts Jeyes, which commissioned the research, said: “A few hours of chores here and there might not seem too bad, but when you add it all up over time, it amounts to a large chunk of our lives.

“As a nation, we’re known for being quite house proud and as a result we are often found cleaning or generally tidying up our homes and gardens.

“But it means our spare time is taken up with doing these little jobs to make sure our home and garden is looking its best.”

The study of 2,000 adults found that cooking takes up the most time, accounting for four hours and 13 minutes each week.

Washing up and cleaning the kitchen takes up to an hour and 38 minutes a week, while just over an hour is spent cleaning the bathroom.

Another hour a week is spent ironing, while vacuuming takes up to an hour and seven minutes and laundry accounts for one hour and 42 minutes.

As well as other household chores, Brits also spend an average of one hour and 11 minutes a week walking the dog and one hour and 40 minutes food shopping.

But it’s not just the inside of the home which takes up so much of our time with around an hour and a half spent washing the car each month and an hour and 26 minutes pottering around in the garden.

Sweeping, cleaning and pressure washing the driveway and patio also accounts for three hours a month.

It also emerged that cleaning the oven is the most disliked chore, followed by washing and cleaning the windows, vacuuming the stairs, dusting and removing mould from the shower tiles and grouting.

Defrosting the freezer, ironing shirts and removing hair and dirt from a plug hole also feature, with unblocking a sink and cleaning the skirting boards completing the top 10.

Researchers also found 68 per cent of people spend more time on indoor chores than they do on outdoor ones, and 78 per cent of people have been put off gardening if the weather looks bad.

But while 47 per cent clean regularly anyway, 84 per cent will go to more effort if they have a visitor coming around.

A lucky one in 20 even said they currently employ a cleaner to do most of the chores for the, with another 49 per cent saying they would do so if they had unlimited funds.

Time spent on chores per week:

1. Cooking 4 hrs 13 mins

2. Washing clothes 1 hr 42 mins

3. Weekly food shop 1 hr 40 mins

4. Washing up and cleaning the kitchen 1 hr 38 mins

5. Gardening 1 hr 26 mins

6. Walking the dog 1 hr 11 mins

7. Cleaning the bathroom 1 hr 08 mins

8. Hoovering 1 hr 07 mins

9. Ironing 1 hr 01 min

10. Tidying the bedroom 50 mins

11. Changing beds/towels 47 mins

12. Dusting 44 mins

13. Tidying cupboards 39 mins

14. Sorting wardrobe 32 mins

15. Washing the windows 32 mins

16. Decorating 26 mins

17. Cleaning the car 24 mins

18. Sewing/mending clothes 22 mins

19. Driveway cleaning 17 mins

20. Patio cleaning 16 mins

Total - 20 hours and 55 minutes a week on chores

Top 30 most disliked chores in the home

1. Cleaning the oven

2. Cleaning the windows

3. Hoovering the stairs

4. Dusting

5. Cleaning mould from shower grouting

6. Defrosting the freezer

7. Ironing shirts

8. Removing hair from plug

9. Unblocking the sink or plug hole

10. Cleaning the skirting boards

11. Cleaning the bathroom

12. Taking out the rubbish

13. Doing the washing up

14. Moving furniture to clean behind

15. Cleaning glass shower doors and panels

16. Cleaning out the fridge

17. Removing limescale from the shower head

18. Removing limescale from the tiles

19. Fixing a toilet flush

20. Cleaning your barbecue

21. Fixing a leaky tap

22. Mowing the lawn

23. Fixing/sewing/repairing an item of clothing

24. Mending broken floor tiles

25. Sorting out a bedroom cupboard

26. Hoovering under the sofa cushions

27. Polishing silver/ornaments

28. Painting walls - touching up scratches/marks

29. Organising the garage

30. Cleaning garden furniture