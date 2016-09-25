Brigg’s best take a bow

Brigg Town Council held its summer gardening presentation, with John Cosgrove winning the prize for best allotment and Tom Booth, of Grammar School Road, the best garden.

Before handing out the prizes, the mayor, Coun Ann Eardley, congratulated all those who had taken part, as well as councillors and sponsors.

“We would particularly like to thank Brigg Garden Centre for providing sponsorship and prizes,” she said.

“We thank Stan Mosey, a former winner, for presenting a trophy for the most improved allotment, also Town Councillors who toured the gardens to make their judgements, and Vic Bowness for judging at the allotments.”