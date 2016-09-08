Brigg man in the running for quadruple fund raisers

Brigg runner Mark Morris is one of 25 people taking part in the Great North Run this Sunday to raise money for the Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

This will be the fourth time the 40-year-old has taken part in the event, but this time round he will be running in memory of his mum Denise, who was cared for at the hospice.

Julie & Terry Cole with 2 year old dog Sammy. They're running the GNR in aid of the hospice EMN-160709-073744001

“I’m raising as much money as I can for Lindsey Lodge after the wonderful care they gave my mum in May who passed away from cancer,” said Mark.

“I really enjoy the Great North Run- it’s great fun with a good crowd and there are lots of sights along the way too.”

The run is just one of four events Mark, along with a team of friends, is taking part in to raise money for the hospice.

The series started with the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon, then there was the gruelling 12-hour Hell on the Humber endurance race and after the Great North Run they will be running the London Marathon next year.

Runner Mark Morris EMN-160109-164959001

“So far I’ve raised over £1,800 and I want to raise around £3,000 altogether,” added Mark.

Other regulars at the Great North Run are fitness couple Julie and Terry Cole, who are part of the Scunthorpe and District Running club.

It will be Julie’s 12th time and they’ve been training together with rescue dog Sammy.

“We hope to raise around £500,” said Julie, who is a facilities officer at the hospice.

“We run three times a week and on average 24 miles with our two year old dog Sammy- he’s a really good running partner.

“We love doing the Great North Run- you get to see a bit of city centre and end up at the seaside to finish off with.”

Another member of staff, healthcare assistant Denise Alman, will be running it for the first time.

“I feel a lot more prepared now as I’ve built up my distance in training,” said Denise from Scunthorpe.

“I’m looking forward to the good atmosphere which will keep me running.”

Sharon Tune, challenges co-ordinator from Lindsey Lodge Hospice, added: “We appreciate every penny these selfless people raise for us. The hard work and effort they put into something like this is unbelievable and we’re proud that they’ve chosen to support us.

“I will be at the run on the day supporting them and encouraging them to keep going- it really is a challenge to be proud of once completed.”

To sponsor Mark visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mark-Morris246, for Terry and Julie it is www.justgiving.com/fundraising/julie-cole8 and for Denise www.justgiving.com/denise-allman1