Brigg councillor takes on Bridge chairman role

A Brigg town and North Lincolnshire councillor has taken on the role of chairman of the Humber Bridge Board.

Coun Rob Waltham made light of the appointment after being interviewed on television about the tolls.

“The four authorities – North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, East Yorkshire and Hull – take it in turns to chair the board and it is simply North Lincolnshire’s turn and I have taken up the post as leader-elect of the council,” he said.

The board has recently announced a five-year freeze on bridge tolls, set at £1.50 per crossing.

Coun Waltham said the reduction in tolls in recent years had given a real boost to the wider northern Lincolnshire area.

“Caistor, Market Rasen and Brigg are all benefiting from the attraction of living on the south bank, but seeking jobs on the north bank of the Humber,” he said.

“Travelling is now significantly cheaper and this is boosting the local economy.”

Coun Waltham reminded bridge users of the tag system which enables people to use the Humber Bridge at the even cheaper rate of £1.33.

For more information log on to www.humbertag.com.