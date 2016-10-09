Brigg and Kirton Councils face reductions in members

A major shake-up of town councils in North Lincolnshire could see a reduction in the number of councillors in Brigg and Kirton Lindsey.

North Lincolnshire Council is planning a community governance review of all eight of its town councils.

The review has come about after several town councils got in touch with the authority about their preferred arrangements.

It must take into account community governance arrangements on community cohesion and the size, population and boundaries of a local community or parish.

As part of the review, North Lincolnshire Council must consult local people before making any recommendations or publishing final proposals.

This is expected to start soon and last for a period of 12 weeks.

North Lincolnshire Council cabinet member for governance and transformation, Coun Richard Hannigan, said: “We have never before undertaken such a review that will collectively examine the electoral arrangements for all eight town councils in North Lincolnshire.

“This is a large scale review that will affect thousands of residents.

“We would be looking at starting the review once the terms of reference are agreed.

“The plan is for the governance scrutiny panel to undertake the review, with recommendations presented to full council once completed.

“We want to give everyone the chance to have their say and tell us what they think about their town council electoral arrangements.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that will determine the shape of town councils to come.”