BREAKING: Four fire crews attend fire near Market Rasen

Fire

Fire

0
Have your say

Four fire crews are currently (Sunday) in attendance at an outbuilding fire in Clay Bridge, Bullington.

The fire crews - three from Lincoln and one from Market Rasen - were called out to the scene just after 7.30am today.

They are using two hosereel jets and one main jet to tackle the blaze.

No further details have been released by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue at this stage.

Updates to follow...

Back to the top of the page