Bike night success at Caistor

Another successful bike night was held in Caistor, which saw the Market Place full with bikers from across the area and as far away as Nottingham and Bridlington.

There was the chance to wander around the fantastic displays of many different bikes, while also sampling burgers made by the Settlement staff.

The Midnight Ramblers entertaining the crowds at caistor Bike Night. (Lin) EMN-160825-131525001

Entertainment was provided by The Midnight Ramblers, who do not charge for their performances but ask the organisers to donate to their chosen charity, with £250 going to the air ambulance.

Lauren Azimi, Roxanne Azimi, Josh Saunders and Emily Saunders being photographed on a Suzuki 1800 Intruder. (Lin) EMN-160825-131607001