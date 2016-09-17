Bake off boost for Macmillan at Rasen care home

Staff and residents at Waterloo House in Market Rasen welcomed visitors to their Macmillan coffee event.

There were cakes to buy and prizes to be won, with the star attraction a bake off event, which former cook Sally Purton had the unenviable task of judging.

The day was organised by Chelsy Hildred in memory of her grandmother, Judy Meakins.

“It is such a good cause and I want to thank everyone for their support,” she said. “Everyone has been so helpful – I couldn’t have done it without them.”