Alpaca alert at Caistor!

Living in rural Lincolnshire we are used to seeing sheep and cows in the fields but just occasionally, the eye is caught by something slightly different.

That is what happened to one of our regular Rasen Mail contributors, Wes Allison from Caistor.

He spotted this group of alpacas in a field on Grasby Lane near Caistor. Do you have a picture from our lovely landscape to share?

Do you have a picture from our lovely landscape to share?