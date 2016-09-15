All change at Brigg station

The surroundings of Brigg station could change considerably if plans put forward to develop the area of wasteland come to fruition.

The plans include the creation of up to 40 apartments for senior residents, as well as an updated market complex. Stennetts presently runs a market on Thursdays and plans for the auction are that it will continue.

“It will smarten up the area and also provide more homes for older people,” Coun Rob Waltham told the Rasen Mail.

“This will mean a real upgrade for Station Road.”

Complaints have been ongoing at the station site for a number of years, focusing on alleged fly tipping and unsocial activity.

Paul Johnson, who chairs the Friends of the Brigg Line, has welcomed the development news.

“North Lincolnshire Council produced some drawings of the new redevelopment for the station area last week. Early feedback from locals is that this looks wonderful and will bring much needed regeneration to this part of Brigg.”