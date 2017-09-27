Litter at Rase Park is ‘ongoing problem’

Football and Cricket club committee say they are ‘forced’ to purchased fencing to prevent littering trespassers.

The club reported on its Facebook page this month that finding litter left in the stands at Rase Park is a ‘regular occurance’, and that they now have ‘no choice’ but to ‘fence off the stand altogether’.

The club wrote on its Facebook page: “Yet again this is what we are faced with in the stands.

“This is a regular occurrence which results in extra work that is totally unnecessary- there is a bin right next to it!

“Rase Park is private property, we have repeatedly asked the youngsters who hang around in there to respect the place but to no avail.

“We have no choice but to fence the stand off altogether, which will happen in the next couple of weeks.”

• Do you use Rase Park? Have you noticed any litter in the stand? Get in touch with us on our Facebook page, or email bethanyrasenmail@gmail.com