Lions serve up some cash for Rasen’s Big Christmas Lunch

Market Rasen Lions have put their support behind Market Rasen’s Big Christmas Lunch.

The event is building on the Christmas Day lunches which have been held at the town’s Salvation Army Centre over the past years.

This year, Rasen Hub, Bluebird Care, Tesco and the Town Council are joining forces to reach out to even more people.

Lions President, Gary Eastburn went along to the town’s Tesco store to present a cheque for £200 to community champion Jenny Stimson and Rasen Hub manager Stella Tuplin.

He said: “As Lions we like to help the local community.

“People have supported us over the past year and this is an ideal way to give something back.

“You could say it is a good return on their donations.”

The money has been raised at various events over the past year, not least the regular quiz nights hosted at Rase Park, which have proved very popular.

The Christmas Big Lunch is aimed at anyone who does not wish to be on their own on Christmas Day - either singles or couples.

To sign up for the lunch call into Rasen Hub or the Salvation Army Centre in John Street.

There is also a chance to put your name down on the dining list today (Friday, November 24) at the Tesco Store in Linwood Road, where there will be a stand in the main entrance.