Lions lead Viking invasion at Caistor event

More than 3,000 people attended Caistor and District Lions’ Annual Bonfire and Firework Display

on Saturday; a brilliant turnout on a cold, crisp night.

The epic theme this year was the Vikings, with the burning of a longship effigy all part of the fun. The crowd was treated to a spectacular drum parade from the Market Place to South Street Park including local musicians supported by the Viking Explorers and other local Scout groups.

Member of the Misfits performing with some of the fireworks watched by some of the parade people. EMN-170611-114109001

The evening’s events began in the park with the junior firework display, followed by the lighting of

the bonfire by the Mayor of Caistor, Alan Somerscales, and Clare McVeigh, representing Orsted (formally Dong), the main sponsors for the event.

As the Viking ship was ablaze, the main firework diplay got underway to gasps from the audience, who were once again given a visual feast of colour in the autumnal skies above the town.

A spokesman for the Lions said: “Caistor and District Lions’ Anunual Bonfire and Firework display is a real team effort and we would like to thank everyone who helped make it another fantastic event.

Caistor Mayor Alan Somerscales and Clare McVeigh lighting the bonfire. EMN-170611-114133001

“The money raised will be distributed to local good causes in the up-coming months.”

The team will be back in 2018, but in the meantime stop by the Victorian Christmas Market, which takes place on Saturday November 19, from 10am in Caistor Town Hall.

. EMN-170611-104509001

Frances Kemp, sponsor Clare McVeigh, Madeleine McVeigh, Chloe And Reece Brutnell with Lion President Peter Morris. EMN-170611-104457001