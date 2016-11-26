Lions get Santa sleigh on Rasen roads again

Market Rasen Lions are gearing up to bring some seasonal smiles to the town next month and help raise money for charity.

They are busy with the final preparations for their Santa sleigh, which will be getting out and about in December.

The first outing for Santa and his elves will be at the town’s Christmas market on Saturday, December 3.

On this occasion, all money collected will go to the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund.

“Over the last year, Market Rasen Lions have worked in support of many local, national and international charities,” said Lion Bill McConaghie.

“All the money we raise is donated to good causes and we would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the residents of Market Rasen and local areas for their support and generous donations to our charity projects.”

Charities to benefit over the last year have included Diabetes UK, the British Heart Foundation, Marie Curie, Laura Crane Blood Cancer, Macmillan Cancer Support, Admiral Nurses, Guide Dogs and Hearing Dogs, as well as UK flooding relief, international hurricane and earthquake disaster funds and a number of primary schools.

Where to see the Santa sleigh

Saturday, December 3

Market Rasen Christmas Market, 2pm to 6pm.

Saturday, December 10

Market Rasen Tesco store, 10am to 3pm.

Thursday, December 15

The Nags Head in Middle Rasen, 6pm to 8.30pm.

Saturday, December 17

Market Rasen Co-op Store, 10am to 3pm.

December 20 and 21

Town tours, 4pm to 7pm. Full details will be published nearer the time.

Friday, December 23

Rase Park, Market Rasen, 6pm to 7pm.