Lions Clubs magnify help to support blind charity

Caistor & District Lions Club was among seven Lions Clubs in northern Lincolnshire to respond to a request from the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society.

Together with the Brigg and District, Winterton and District, Scunthorpe, Barton, Grimsby and Isle of Axholme Lions Clubs, they have amassed £3,700 to provide the charity’s three Sight Impairment Officers in northern Lincolnshire with Magnification Kits.

These kits will allow the officers to visit those in need of visual aids to try them in the comfort of their own home, rather than travelling some distance with failing sight.

They can then decide, with the specialist assistance, which aid suits them best.

The society’s fundraising and publicity manager, Elena Fraser-Green said: “We are delighted that the Lions Clubs are supporting sight impaired people in North Lincolnshire.

“For elderly people struggling with sight loss, a visit at home from one of our expert Sight Impairment Officers who can arrange the right magnifiers will make life a lot easier.

“On behalf of all of them, a big thank you!”

The Society’s aim is to enhance the quality of life for blind, partially sighted and visually impaired people whatever their age or personal circumstances.

For more information, call 01507 605604 or visit www.llbs.co.uk