Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance chief praises team and looks ahead to the future

Karen Jobling, the CEO of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, has praised her dedicated team in a letter to our newspaper following a successful Christmas period...

“While most of us celebrated Christmas with family and friends, the crew of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance were on duty as usual, should anyone need us.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

“Available both day and night, 365 days a year, the highly skilled team of doctors, paramedics and pilots can be at the scene of an incident within minutes, ready to deliver the same level of care that you would expect from a hospital emergency department.

“Every week I hear inspiring, heart-warming stories from people whose lives our air ambulance has touched. One such story that springs to mind is of a cyclist we treated earlier this year. He received significant life-threatening injuries after a collision with a car.

“He was treated by our crew before being flown to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. Thanks to the treatment he received at the roadside by our highly-trained paramedics and doctor, he was able to walk out of hospital just a week later.

“Four months on, he visited our airbase to thank the crew who saved his life and ensured that his 18-month-old son still had a dad. It was a very emotional reunion for all involved – including our crew.

“So far this year, we have undertaken 988 missions, 41 per cent of these being serious road traffic collisions.

“We also attend many other incidents such as cardiac arrests, sporting injuries, agricultural and farming incidents and falls, including calls to babies and young children. Many families still have parents, children, brothers and sisters thanks to our Charity.

“As 2016 draws to a close, the Charity is gearing up for the imminent arrival of our new helicopter – the AgustaWestland 169. This amazing aircraft is our most technologically advanced to date. It is bigger than our current aircraft – enabling the crew to have 360-degree access to the patient in flight. It will be faster – able to reach the far corners of our two counties in under 20 minutes - and has greater endurance, enabling us to fly from job to job without refuelling as often.

“As well as a new aircraft, we continually look to improve the level of care our clinicians can bring to emergency situations by investing in the very latest medical technologies. For example, we recently introduced a top of the range, portable ultrasound to our kit of life-saving equipment.

“On its very first outing, our crew was able to use it to successfully detect a very weak heart beat in a patient. This patient’s heartbeat was so faint that it would not have been detected by conventional means. Using the ultrasound at the roadside, our clinicians were able to quickly and effectively treat the patient at the road side before transporting to hospital in the fastest time possible, greatly impacting on their chances of survival and recovery.

“It costs over £2.1 million a year to keep the helicopter. This is only achieved thanks to the support we receive from the people of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, so a heartfelt thank you for your support during the year.”

Karen Jobling

CEO Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

• Visit www.ambucopter.org.uk for more information.