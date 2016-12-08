Lincolnshire teens help to raise £114k for charity

Teens across Lincolnshire have helped raise a staggering £114,000 for charity after dedicating more than 113,900 hours to helping their local community as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS).

The caring youngsters made a real difference to their local communities with social action projects ranging from organising family fun days and bake sales to revamping allotments and care homes.

Instead of spending the summer sitting in front of the TV the teens from across Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland dedicated a combined 113,970 hours to volunteering, which is the same as watching every episode of Game of Thrones 1,899 times.

NCS is a four-week flagship youth empowerment programme and includes a week’s stay at an outdoor adventure centre, followed by a week living at a university where the young people work with local businesses to improve employability skills and a two-week social action project during which the teens give back to their communities by volunteering and fundraising.

Phil Everett, from EM1, the regional NCS provider, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the overall totals. 3,800 local teens took part in NCS this summer and they worked so hard on their social action projects so it’s fantastic to see such amazing final sums for the hours they dedicated and the money raised.

“The social action projects are all devoted to such worthwhile causes and charities which make a real difference in the local community.”

Nicole Pasinato, 16, from Spalding was part of NCS this summer. She said: “NCS has been life changing. You get the chance to meet amazing new people and experience extraordinary things.”

Phil added: “The programme has received extremely positive reviews from teens and parents alike and a survey revealed that 95 percent of teens who have completed NCS would recommend it to a friend.

“It just emphasises what we are regularly told by teens, that NCS is a fun, confidence boosting and life-changing experience.”

NCS is open to all 16-17 year olds and costs no more than £50 for the four-week programme, which covers the entire experience from food and accommodation to activities and travel, with bursaries available on a case by case basis.

NCS takes place during the school holidays, young people and their parents can register their interest at ncsem1.org.uk or by calling 01522 574101.