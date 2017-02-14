Lincolnshire’s ‘green heroes’ sought for Environmental Awards

The search is on to find Lincolnshire’s most environmentally friendly businesses, communities, farms and schools for the Lincolnshire Environmental Awards.

Entries are sought for the only dedicated environmental awards in the county, The Lincolnshire Environmental Awards 2017.

The awards, organised by Lindum Rotary Club and the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, recognise hard work and enthusiasm for improving our environment by bringing together communities, businesses, farmers and schools to celebrate their achievements.

Chairman of the Awards Committee Roger Pavey said: “It doesn’t usually come naturally to put ourselves forward for awards but hopefully some of you will consider entering.

“Perhaps you, or someone you know, are doing some exceptional environmental work or you are part of a community group improving your local patch for wildlife and for people?

“Does the company you work for encourage recycling and car sharing or maybe your children’s school has been busy setting up wildlife areas?

“If any of this sounds familiar then we would like to hear from you.”

The categories for the awards are:

Anglian Water Business Award

Centrica Energy Community Award

Branston Ltd Rural and Farming Award

FCC Young Environmentalist Award - the winner of this award (for schools and youth groups with children aged under 13 years) will receive a cash prize of £250 and the runner up a cash prize of £150.

To enter, simply write a short description of your project (200 – 300 words) and send it, together with a contact name telephone number and email address, to:

Lincolnshire Environmental Awards

c/o Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust

Banovallum House

Manor House Street

Horncastle

Lincolnshire LN9 5HF

Entries can also be submitted online at www.lincsenvironmentalawards.org.uk

The closing date for entries is Thursday March 31, following which a judging panel will shortlist projects.

Each shortlisted project will be contacted to arrange a visit during May.

Finalists will be invited to present their entries to the final panel of judges led by Professor David Bellamy on Thursday 25 May 2017 at the Bentley Hotel in Lincoln, following which the awards will be presented.