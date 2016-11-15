Lincolnshire residents urged not to delay renewing their concessionary travel pass

A high number of Lincolnshire English National Concessionary Travel Scheme passes are set to expire in 2017, and people are being advised to apply in good time to ensure they get their new pass before their current one runs out.

To accommodate the increase in replacements, the period for renewals has been extended to six months before the expiry date. There is no fee for renewing a pass.

The passes allow all eligible older and disabled people to travel free on off-peak scheduled bus services anywhere in England.

In Lincolnshire, resident pass holders can also travel free of charge on local journeys before 9.30am on weekdays.

You can apply for a concessionary bus pass in a variety of ways, either:

• Download an application form at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/concessionaryfares

• Collect your application form from your local District Council office, library, access centres, community group, or from Lincoln City Hall.

• Ring 01522 873700 to request a form by post

• Request an application form by emailing customer.services@lincoln.gov.uk

Forms can be returned by post, emailed to ENCTS_Renewals@lincolnshire.gov.uk, or dropped off in person at Lincoln City Hall.

For details of the eligibility criteria and other scheme information, visit the website or call the number above.

You will need to provide a passport sized photo (unless you are applying in person), plus proof (dated within the last six months) that you are a Lincolnshire resident and that you are of an age or have a disability which will qualify you for a pass.

Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “There are a lot of passes that are due to expire next year, so we’re urging people to apply as soon as they can. That should help spread the demand and reduce any delays.”