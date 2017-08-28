Lincolnshire Police receive ‘unprecedented’ number of calls

Lincolnshire Police say they are dealing with an unprecedented number of calls so far this year - with nearly 17,000 more calls received than in the same period (January to July) last year.

Call-takers in Lincolnshire Police’s control centre have recently experienced an unprecedented demand in calls for service, something which seems to be part of a long-term increase.

So far this year (January to July) Lincolnshire Police have received nearly 17,000 more calls than in the same period last year; 4,500 of those were 999 calls for emergency help, while the remainder were non-emergency calls to 101.

Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor said: “We have experienced an unprecedented amount of calls coming into our force control room. Having analysed this we don’t seem to have one particular type of incident that people have been ringing us in relation to, nor have we experienced a major incident in Lincolnshire that could explain this upsurge.

“All of these incidents were assessed and dealt with according to that examination, whether that was words of advice over the phone or police attendance. Many of these calls were people ringing to simply tell us about things that were going on which they thought we should know about. We take this as a positive. While of course any increased level of demand stretches our resources that little bit thinner, we will always be glad that you are talking to us – please keep doing it.

“We strive to engage well with our communities on a daily basis and we know it’s a two-way street. One of the key areas of effective policing that keeps our communities safe is the information and intelligence we receive from the public we serve – the more that you tell us, the more we can keep responding and broadening our understanding and engagement with our communities. The more we know about what is going on in the areas where you live, or work, or where your children go to school, the more we can help to keep Lincolnshire a safe and enjoyable place to live.”