Lincolnshire Police get on their bike to help LIVES

Starting today (January 3) Lincolnshire Police will be raising funds for Lincolnshire based charity, LIVES, by cycling the distance between Lands End and John O’Groats on an exercise bike.

A number of volunteers will take part to complete the challenge, which will be based in their headquarters in Nettleham.

Funds raised from this initiative will help keep LIVES volunteer responders on the road day and night, in all conditions, every day of the year.

LIVES responders see an average of 55 patients per day, with a wide range of medial emergencies such as breathing difficulties, RTCs and cardiac arrests.

Deputy Chief Constable Gary Knighton said: “Lincolnshire Police is making a concerted effort to create an environment which encourages and promotes the health, resilience and happiness of our staff and officers.

“In January 2017, we will be having a challenge month around highlighting physical health and some volunteers will be cycling the distance of Lands End to John O’Groats on exercise bikes. That’s over 800 miles!

“We will also be raising funds for a Lincolnshire charity that has been there for the people of Lincolnshire in their time of most need -LIVES.

“Every year they need to raise more than £1 million from public donations to keep their army of volunteers trained and equipped to be able to respond to any medical emergency.

“They have saved thousands of lives in the communities of Lincolnshire and with the help of some of the funds we hope to raise they will go on to save thousands more.”