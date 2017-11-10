Lincolnshire man jailed after firing ball bearing gun at home of ex-wife’s parents

A Lincolnshire man who fired a ball bearing gun at the home of his ex-wife’s parents was today (Friday) jailed for 27 months.

Scott Hand, 29, formerly of Moortown, Market Rasen, admitted firing two shots at the cottage in Wickenby after the couple were woken by a “loud crack” as they slept.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Hand’s former mother-in-law went to the bedroom window and saw him pointing a gun towards her from a car.

Richard Thatcher, prosecuting, said: “Her view is that he was pointing it directly at her.”

The couple then heard a second loud crack which fortunately did not smash the window, Mr Thatcher told the court.

Mr Hand’s former father-in-law opened the window and shouted at him to leave.

Mr Thatcher said Hand drove off after warning the couple: “You’re all going to die, I’m going to burn your house down.”

The court heard Hand later sent a threatening voicemail to his former mother-in-law.

Mr Thatcher added: “She was extremely fearful as in her view the gun was pointed straight at her.”

The court was told Hand had driven to the property after sending a series of threatening messages and voicemails to his ex-wife over the previous two days.

During the messages Hand warned his ex-wife to “expect a visit tonight” and told her the police would only be able to protect her when she was dead.

The police were contacted and were able to listen to a voicemail in which Hand warned his ex-wife that he was going to “cause her so much pain” and made the sound of a metal baseball bat hitting a pavement.

In mitigation, the court was told Hand began drinking heavily after he split with his former partner in June 2016 and lost contact with his young son.

The court heard Hand had sent a letter to the court in which he apologised for his behaviour.

Hand admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent and two charges of making threats to kill between August 18-20.

Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst told Hand it was plain that his intention was to frighten people when he went to the cottage with a ball bearing gun.

The judge said: “They were woken by a loud crack as if something had hit the window.

“That is exactly what had happened as you had fired a gun.”