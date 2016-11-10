Lincolnshire Co-op donates £5,000 to Poppy Appeal

Colleagues at Lincolnshire Co-op recently presented a £5,000 cheque to The Royal British Legion at the official launch of the Poppy Appeal.

Lincolnshire Co-op made the donation because staff across the Society have been given poppy badges to wear at their discretion, in remembrance of those who died at war.

People and Performance Manager Barbara Farren, and Funeral Director from Boston Funeral Home Martin Puttick, handed the cheque over at the event earlier this month, which marked the launch of the Poppy Appeal across Lincolnshire.

Many key figures from the charity were in attendance, including The Royal British Legion County President Simon Erskine Crum, former Lincolnshire Lord Lieutenant Tony Worth, and County Poppy Appeal Co-ordinator John Johnson.

Head of People and Performance, Heather Lee, said: “Many of our staff are passionate about this cause and it’s also 100 years since the tank was first used, so as a Lincolnshire-based Society we make this gesture in recognition of our local links.”

The money donated to The Royal British Legion will help support veterans and their families across the county.

Lincolnshire Co-op is also selling poppies across the business area to help raise even more money.