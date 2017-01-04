Lincoln band Albany set for home performance

Join band Albany this Saturday night (January 7) as this talented quartet get set to head back to their favourite home venue in Lincoln, The Rogue Saint.

This up and coming band started out as a three piece semi-acoustic act initially, but have grown over the last two years to include four members and bring forward a fresh and exciting mix of original songs from the Indie Britpop persuasion.

Albany played at The Rogue Saint in Mint Street a couple of times in 2016, and due to their popularity have been asked back to kick off the first main weekend of 2017. They will be on from 9.30pm.

Band founder Matt Duke,31, lead vocalist who also plays guitar said: “As we all live in Lincoln, it’s always great to play for our home crowd and we’re really looking forward to be kicking off our first gig of 2017 at The Rogue Saint. Hopefully we’ll also see a few new faces.”