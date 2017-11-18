Life-saving learning at Rasen law firm

A Market Rasen law firm is investing in the safety of local people by paying to have a defibrillator machine installed in its office reception area.

The Market Place branch of Bridge McFarland is among six across the area to have one of the potentially life-saving machines installed, with staff trained on how to use them in the event someone should need CPR.

In partnership with LIVES, they are now looking to make people in the local community to take note of the position of this defibrillator machine in the event it is ever needed in the local vicinity.

Practice manager Adele Collis said: “As a firm we take the safety of our staff, clients and community very seriously.

“The statistics leave no room for debate; if good CPR and defibrillation are performed within three to five minutes of a cardiac arrest the chance of survival increases by over 50 per cent.

“We would urge other local businesses to install these machines, it’s definitely better to be safe than sorry, and I for one feel better knowing that the machine is there and ready to be used.”

The partnership between LIVES and Bridge McFarland is extending further, and they are inviting local people to learn the basics of CPR in free 15-minute sessions being run at their offices throughout November.

The Market Rasen sessions will be held on Tuesday, November 28, between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

To book a place or for more information, call 01673 843723.