Life-saving defibrillator installed in Market Rasen

Market Rasen Town Council has sponsored a life-saving defibrillator for the town, the first of 30 being installed across the West Lindsey area in a new initiative from the district council.

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a portable device that can be used on someone having a heart attack.

They check the heart rhythm and send an electric shock to the heart to try and restore it to normal. In the event of someone suffering a cardiac arrest, the time it takes to administer aid is critical.

Each location will receive a defibrillator and fitted external cabinet.

“The Town Council had already debated and agreed on the sponsorship of two defibrillator units when we learned of the WLDC initiative, so we offered our support,” said Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews.

“The statistics are incredible - a 70 percent increase in the chance of survival if a defibrillator unit is available.

“If this small gesture from the Town Council helps save someone’s life then we’ve made a very good decision.

“We are also working to make the public more aware of the location of the units within the town and supporting open training for members of the public.

“Community health is a really important issue and we sincerely believe that this is one vital step to sustain it.”

Coun Sheila Bibb, Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, said: “As a Local Authority we recognise the role we can play in supporting our local communities to be safe and healthy places to live.

“Having access to a nearby defibrillator can greatly reduce the amount of time it takes to administer lifesaving support.

“They give the best possible chance for someone to survive until medical services arrive.”

The Council is working in partnership with the charity LIVES. They have 700 volunteers who give up their spare time to respond to 999 medical emergencies in their communities across greater Lincolnshire, helping more than 20,000 people each year.

They get there fast to deliver that vital immediate care to their neighbours in those critical first moments before handing over to the ambulance service.

Nikki Silver, Chief Executive of LIVES said: “About 1 in 80 of the patients we help are in cardiac arrest and that is why our responders carry defibrillators.

“We know that immediate CPR and defibrillation within those first moments increases the chances of survival to 70 percent.

“That is why public access defibrillators and local communities learning CPR play such a critical role in the chain of survival – everyone can save a life.

“We were absolutely thrilled that West Lindsey District Council have undertaken such an initiative to help increase the number of public access defibrillators and help to save lives.”