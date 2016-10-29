Legsby volunteer shortlisted for hero club award

A school club volunteer has been shortlisted for the Breakfast Club Hero Award in the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards 2016.

Sarah South, from Legsby Primary School breakfast club, is in the running to win the coveted award, which will be judged by a panel of independent experts.

If Sarah - who has been volunteering at the club for four years - wins, the school will receive £1,500 for the club, plus a trip to the Houses of Parliament for three members of staff and five pupils.

Legsby Primary School breakfast club, which has around 10 children attend every morning before school, was shortlisted for its great work in the community.

The winners will be announced on Monday, October 31.

The awards will be presented at a prestigious ceremony in London and winners will take part in a tour to learn more about the House of Commons and House of Lords.