LCC and public say one-way is no solution to ‘clogged’ Rasen

Lincolnshire County Council and local residents have dismissed the idea of a one-way system to ease traffic problems in ‘clogged up’ Market Rasen.

Changes to Rasen roads have been proposed in the past by former police special inspector Peter Hickin.

Mr Hickin, whose concerns over road safety were first reported in the Rasen Mail in July 2015, wants John Street to be pedestrianised and Dear Street and Kilnwell Road to be made one- way.

However, a spokesman for the County Council highways said a one-way system would be ‘of little benefit’ to Rasen and could even cause further problems.

He said: “A one-way system would be overall of little benefit to traffic circulation within the town as a whole and is more likely to inconvenience motorists.

“In addition, one-way systems generate higher traffic speeds usually as there is no opposing traffic.”

The majority of residents who contacted the Rasen Mail backed the County Council view.

Writing on our Facebook page, Nikki Culverhouse said: “There are times when you can’t move in Rasen, such as race days or school pick up, but I don’t know if a one way system i) the answer.

“If we had a one way system it would just get clogged up in a different way.”