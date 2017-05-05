LCC 2017: Results from the West Lindsey area

The Conservative Party is celebrating today after sweeping victories in the county council elections across the West Lindsey area.
Lewis Strange won the Market Rasen Wolds seat for the Tories in yesterday’s county council election. Coun Strange held off a strong challenge from Rasen town councillor and deputy mayor, Stephen Bunney, who was standing for the Liberal Democrats.
As predicted, the night was a triumph for the Conservatives as they swept to victory in most of the wards across West Lindsey.
In all, the Tories strengthened their control on power at County Hall.
If yesterday’s voting patterns are repeated at next month’s general election, Sir Edward Leigh would romp to a landslide victory in the Gainsborough constituency, which includes the Market Rasen area.
MARKET RASEN WOLDS
Lewis Strange (Cons) - 1655 votes
Stephen Bunney (Lib Dem) - 667 votes
Guy Edward Donald Grainger (Ind) - 504 votes
Ian Edward Sharp (Lab) - 286 votes
Greg Gough (UKIP) - 207 votes
BARDNEY & CHERRY WILLINGHAM Ian Gordon Fleetwood (Cons) - 1523 votes
Chris Darcel (Lincs Ind) - 743 votes
Denise Mary Schofield (Lab) - 317 votes
Sharon Anne Spicer - (UKIP) - 155 votes
Vicky Pearson (Green) - 121 votes
GAINSBOROUGH RURAL SOUTH
Richard David Butroid (Cons) - 1655 votes
Noel Joseph Mullally (Lib Dem) - 638 votes
Nick Smith (Lab) - 324 votes
Samuel George Wardle (UKIP) - 262 votes
Susan Kathleen Greenall (Green) - 138 votes
GAINSBOROUGH TRENT
Paul Michael Key (Ind) - 617 votes
Trevor Victor Young (Lib Dem) - 538 votes
Sheila Christine Bibb (Cons) - 327 votes
Ian Richard Bradley (Lab) - 224 votes
Neville Shaun Jones (UKIP) - 110 votes
NORTH WOLDS
Tony Turner (Cons) - 1953 votes
Andrea Maria Clarke (Lab) - 642 votes
SCOTTER RURAL
Clio Lyndon Perraton-Williams (Cons) - 1363 votes
Lesley Anne Rollings (Lib Dem) - 841 votes
Jonathan Mark Harper (Lab) - 307 votes
John Edwin Saxon (UKIP) - 232 votes
WELTON RURAL
Sue Rawlins (Cons) - 1902 votes
Diana Meriel Rodgers (Ind) - 599 votes
Brian Paul Jones (Lab) - 548 votes
WOODHALL SPA & WRAGBY
Patricia Anne Bradwell (Cons) - 2605 votes
Colin David Rickett (Lab) - 560 votes