LCC 2017: Results from the West Lindsey area

The Conservative Party is celebrating today after sweeping victories in the county council elections across the West Lindsey area.

Lewis Strange won the Market Rasen Wolds seat for the Tories in yesterday’s county council election. Coun Strange held off a strong challenge from Rasen town councillor and deputy mayor, Stephen Bunney, who was standing for the Liberal Democrats.

As predicted, the night was a triumph for the Conservatives as they swept to victory in most of the wards across West Lindsey.

In all, the Tories strengthened their control on power at County Hall.

If yesterday’s voting patterns are repeated at next month’s general election, Sir Edward Leigh would romp to a landslide victory in the Gainsborough constituency, which includes the Market Rasen area.

MARKET RASEN WOLDS

Lewis Strange (Cons) - 1655 votes

Stephen Bunney (Lib Dem) - 667 votes

Guy Edward Donald Grainger (Ind) - 504 votes

Ian Edward Sharp (Lab) - 286 votes

Greg Gough (UKIP) - 207 votes

BARDNEY & CHERRY WILLINGHAM Ian Gordon Fleetwood (Cons) - 1523 votes

Chris Darcel (Lincs Ind) - 743 votes

Denise Mary Schofield (Lab) - 317 votes

Sharon Anne Spicer - (UKIP) - 155 votes

Vicky Pearson (Green) - 121 votes

GAINSBOROUGH RURAL SOUTH

Richard David Butroid (Cons) - 1655 votes

Noel Joseph Mullally (Lib Dem) - 638 votes

Nick Smith (Lab) - 324 votes

Samuel George Wardle (UKIP) - 262 votes

Susan Kathleen Greenall (Green) - 138 votes

GAINSBOROUGH TRENT

Paul Michael Key (Ind) - 617 votes

Trevor Victor Young (Lib Dem) - 538 votes

Sheila Christine Bibb (Cons) - 327 votes

Ian Richard Bradley (Lab) - 224 votes

Neville Shaun Jones (UKIP) - 110 votes

NORTH WOLDS

Tony Turner (Cons) - 1953 votes

Andrea Maria Clarke (Lab) - 642 votes

SCOTTER RURAL

Clio Lyndon Perraton-Williams (Cons) - 1363 votes

Lesley Anne Rollings (Lib Dem) - 841 votes

Jonathan Mark Harper (Lab) - 307 votes

John Edwin Saxon (UKIP) - 232 votes

WELTON RURAL

Sue Rawlins (Cons) - 1902 votes

Diana Meriel Rodgers (Ind) - 599 votes

Brian Paul Jones (Lab) - 548 votes

WOODHALL SPA & WRAGBY

Patricia Anne Bradwell (Cons) - 2605 votes

Colin David Rickett (Lab) - 560 votes