Launch of Rasen’s Big Christmas Lunch

It’s official! The countdown to Christmas has begun.

Market Rasen’s Big Christmas Lunch was launched at the town’s Tesco store recently.

The event is being organised jointly by the Salvation Army, Tesco Community Champion Jenny Stimson, Bluebird Care and Rasen Hub.

Any individual or couple who would like to be in company on Christmas Day is invited to sign up for the free lunch.

The event is being supported by Market Rasen Town Council, as well as the town’s Rotary and Lions Clubs.

There will be another chance to sign up for the event at the Tesco store on Friday, November 24; alternatively call into Rasen Hub in Union Street or speak to Ida Franklin at the Salvation Army Centre in John Street to put your name down or find out more.