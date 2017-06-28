Latest news: Controversial Rasen development given go ahead

Plans for 300 homes on the edge of Market Rasen have been given the go ahead tonight (Wednesday) by the West Lindsey planning committee.

More than 20 local residents attended the meeting at the Guildhall in Gainsborough.

RAG representative John Edser, town Mayor John Matthews, district councillor Tom Smith and county councillor Lewis Strange spoke against the plans, but after an hour of discussion, the vote saw councillors vote four in favour and four against the plans, with one abstention.

It was then down to planning committee chairman, Coun Ian Fleetwood to use his casting vote, which he did to approve the plans.

Speaking after the meeting, John Edser said he was ‘totally depressed’ with the outcome.

“We gave clear reasons why it should be rejected because it is against all the NPPF (National Planning Policy) requirements.

“It is not sustainable as we pointed out; they are going to give money to the Market Rasen Primary School to build it up but they will have no obligation to take the children because the development is in Middle Rasen,

“There was support from some councillors tonight, but the problem is that a number of those councillors don’t live in Market Rasen or Middle Rasen, so I am sure they don’t understand the situation and they really don’t care.”

More to follow.