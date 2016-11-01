Last chance to join in with the Rotary Shoebox Appeal

Kind hearted Rasen Mail readers have once again got behind the Rotary Shoebox Appeal.

Dozens of filled boxes have been returned to the Rasen Hub, but time is running out to take part.

The Hub still has empty boxes to give out and the final deadline for returning filled boxes is 1pm on Friday, November 11.

This year sees the Rotary Shoebox Appeal mark its 10th anniversary of helping to spread a little happiness to some of the poorest children and families in eastern Europe.

Since the appeal began, more than one million boxes have been handed out.

In years gone by the appeal has been associated with giving a child a gift at Christmas, but now it has become so much more.

It is not only a thoughtful Christmas gift, but a gift that keeps on giving the whole year through, helping provide a sense of comfort when things look to be at their worst.

To take part in the appeal, call into Rasen Hub, in Market Rasen’s Union Street, between 10am and 3pm, Monday to Wednesday or Friday to pick up a box.

This can then be filled with items for a baby, child, teenager or elderly person and returned by the November 11 deadline.

Your box, with the help of a £2 donation left on the top towards travel costs, will be taken by Rotary to be distributed at hospitals, children’s homes, schools, community centres and long term refugee camps.