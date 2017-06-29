Last call for LIVES as Caistor group closes

Despite attempts to recruit responders, Caistor LIVES group looks set to close after 17 years of life-saving service.

Earlier this year, the group’s co-ordinator and trainer Luke Kireia put out a plea for people to come forward and join the group after numbers fell to just two active responders.

There was limited success and now the decision has been made to look at closing the group.

Luke said: “Due to personal circumstances, it is with regret that Caistor’s two remaining active responders have had to stand down.

“The group is planning to hold their final group meeting after 17 years at Caistor Fire Station on the July 3 at 7pm.

“Anyone interested in becoming a responder or getting involved in the group in anyway is encouraged to attend.”

LIVES responders attend medical emergencies within their own community - this totalled more than 20,000 call outs across the county last year, up 2,000 on 2015.

A spokesman for LIVES paid tribute to the Caistor volunteers.

They said: “LIVES is grateful to the volunteers who are stepping down or moving location for the countless hours they have dedicated to saving many others in their county.

“Volunteers across the whole of North Lincolnshire visit patients no matter where they are, no matter what time of day or weather.

“A responder will always aim to be by a patient’s side within minutes to deliver vital immediate medical emergency care before handing over to the ambulance service.

“Although our responders are allocated into local groups for training and rota purposes, responders from neighbouring groups will also respond to calls in local areas if they are able to get there quickly.

“This enables us to ensure the people of Caistor are supported by LIVES responders wherever they may be across the county.

“We therefore hope the residents of Caistor and the surrounding area continue to support the work of our charity, helping us to help their neighbours in time of greatest need.”