Labour Party group forms in Rasen

Around 30 members attended the inaugural meeting of the local branch of the Gainsborough Constituency Labour Party.

Newly elected chairman of the Witham Branch, Ian Sharp said: “It was great to see so much interest from local Labour party members. “We are determined to go out and listen to the views of people in this area so our policies for the forthcoming County Council Elections will be a practical and relevant response to the voters’ concerns.”

The next meeting will be in the White Swan on February 27 at 7.15pm.