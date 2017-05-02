Labour general election candidate announced for Gainsborough

East Midlands Labour Party have today (Tuesday) announced their general election candidate for the Gainsborough constituency which includes Market Rasen.

The Labour Party have announced that Catherine Tite has been selected as the candidate in the running for the Gainsborough constituency - subject to approval by Labour’s NEC on Wednesday.

Ms Tite will face a tough challenge in her bid for the Gainsborough seat from stalwart MP Sir Edward Leigh - who has held Gainsborough for over 30 years.

She is also expected to be up against the Green Party’s Victoria Pearson, as well as candidates from the Liberal Democrats and UKIP.

UKIP are expected to announce their candidate in the next 48 hours.