Knight to remember for Rasen’s Heritage Society

Tales of old were brought to life for Rase Heritage Society as they set about Arming the Knight at their recent meeting.

Local historian Terry Brighton introduced the evening and gave the brief history behind the Knights Trail taking place in Lincoln this year.

Getting ready for Lincoln's Knights Trails EMN-170602-102918001

The event marks the 800th anniversary of the Battle of Lincoln, between the forces of the future Louis VIII of France and those of King Henry III of England, and the Charter of the Forest.

He also moved on two centuries to speak about Rasen’s own knight, John Pouger, the Lord of the Manor of West Rasen, Middle Rasen and East Rasen.

Sir John fought with Henry V at Agincourt, and died at Calais the same year.

Back to modern-day Rasen and Richard Brighton took his audience through the arming of a knight.

The experienced re-enactor and fight director explained each item and weapons used.

“It was a fascinating evening and our thanks go to Richard and Terry,” said Caroline Foster from Rase Heritage.

“It was clearly a popular topic, as it was standing room only, which is great to see.”

Following on from the popular Lincoln Barons’ Trail in 2015, work is well underway with the eagerly awaited Lincoln Knights’ Trail.

Talented artists from across the UK are busy painting their selected designs onto the life-sized Knight sculptures across the city.

There is a chance to see the artists at work at five city locations until March 3 - Waterside Shopping Centre (outside Next), St Marks Shopping Centre (next to Costa Coffee), Central Market, Ruddocks of Lincoln and Daisy Made in Skellingthorpe.

The Knights will be officially unveiled to the media on March 27 in Lincoln’s Waterside Shopping Centre ahead of their public installation on May 20, 800 years to the day of the Battle of Lincoln.

The trial will run until September 3.

The Knights will then be reunited in Lincoln Castle from September 20 to 27, before being auctioned at Lincoln Cathedral on September 30.

Two-thirds of the money raised at the auction will go to charity partner the Nomad Trust,and one-third to create a new Art and Innovation Fund for the City.