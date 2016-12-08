‘Justice has been served’ - Louth stabbing victim speaks out after teen attacker is jailed

A Louth man who could have ‘easily been killed’ when he was stabbed in the head during an unprovoked attack has spoken out after his teenage assailant was sentenced to four years behind bars.

Harry Andrews, 19, spoke exclusively to the Leader after his 17-year-old attacker – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was sentenced to four years in a youth detention centre at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday (December 5).

‘The pain has gone, but the mental pain of this horrific attack is still there’ Harry Andrews

Mr Andrews said that his horrendous experience has affected his life dramatically – physically, emotionally and mentally – and that the “horrific nightmares” have haunted him since the incident in Bradley Close, Louth, on May 28 this year.

He said: “I lost a lot of contact with my personal social life and became more anxious towards others.

“Now, after months of recovery and the stitches removed, the wound has healed and scarred.

“I still have thoughts of it to this day. The pain has gone, but the mental pain of this horrific attack is still there.”

Mr Andrews studied art and design at Grimsby Institute before the attack, but his work suffered due to the amount of time he spent away from college in recovery, and the pain and concentration difficulties he experienced while taking his summer exams.

Fortunately, he has since been able to start a new job at DS Smith, where he is now ‘working happily’.

After the sentencing on Monday, Mr Andrews added: “I now know that justice has been served, and I am happy with the sentencing.

“Now I am looking forward to better years to come. I need to move on with my life.”

