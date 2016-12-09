Julie jumps for hospice funds

Julie Swift completed a sponsored sky dive at Hibaldstow Airfield to raise money for St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice.

She jumped out at 15,000 feet on a tandem descent to help raise more than £2,700 for the charity, along with Karl Fisher who abstained from alcohol for three months.

Julie, pictured far left, and Karl handed a cheque to Harriet Hickin, a community fundraiser for the hospice.

The presentation was made at a social evening in the Adam and Eve in Wragby recently.

Photo by John Edwards